The Funeral Mass for drowning victims Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon will take place on Friday in Londonderry.

The two 16-year-olds had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when they got into difficulty.

The service will be held at 11am in Saint Mary’s Church. The Mass, Eucharist will be conducted according to the Rites of the Syro-Malabar Church, incorporating the music and Malayalam language of India.

On Thursday night hundreds of people held a vigil outside St Oliver Plunkett Church in Strathfoyle in memory of the boys.

A book of condolence was opened at the Guildhall in Derry on Wednesday afternoon.

