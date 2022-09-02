A 60-year-old man was slashed with a machete after getting into a row about being stared at, the High Court has been told. Prosecutors claimed a gang armed with blades and a hammer appeared at his home in Newtownards, Co Down, smashed up his car and ordered him to get out.

Details emerged as bail was granted to a college cleaner accused of being involved in the attack on August 28. Jamie Emry, 30, of Queens Square in the town, denies charges of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an offensive weapon, criminal damage and intimidation. Crown lawyer David McClean said Emry allegedly approached the injured party in his garden at Upper Movilla Street and started to stare at him. A struggle broke out between the pair after the other man asked the defendant what he was looking at, it was claimed. Ten minutes later the complainant heard a knock at his flat, grabbed a kitchen knife and opened the door to be confronted by Emry and five others wielding weapons, according to the prosecution. A co-accused allegedly lunged at him with a machete despite being told that he did not want to fight. The man sustained stomach and bicep wounds, and required staples for suspected blows to his head. Members of the group then smashed the windows in his car and threatened to kill him if he did not move out by the next day, the court heard. “After the incident the injured party felt compelled to leave the area,” Mr McClean added. Defence barrister Kelly Doherty stressed Emry denies being present or knowing anything about the alleged machete attack. She also set out an alternative account of the initial incident, arguing that the complainant had aggressively challenged her client for no reason. Ms Doherty claimed the older man punched and put Emry in a headlock, despite being told he suffers from epilepsy. The defendant then returned home feeling unwell and “slept the matter off”, the court was told. Citing Emry’s completely clear criminal record, Mr Justice Humphreys granted him bail to live at a caravan park outside Newtownards. The judge observed: “Clearly there’s a very significant dispute about this applicant’s role, both in the initial incident and the subsequent, more serious incident involving the machete.”

