Northern Ireland have beaten Luxemburg 2 - 1 in their penultimate World Cup qualifier.

The side scored a late winner, which put in the back of the net by Rebecca McKenna.

Meanwhile Sarah McFadden opened the scoring with a well-placed header from Demi Vance's 52nd-minute corner.

The home side equalised in the 80th minute when Amy Thompson's shot went through the hands of goalkeeper Jackie Burns.

Thompson was however immediately sent off after being shown a second yellow card, seemingly for taking her shirt off in celebration, and Northern Ireland took advantage when McKenna fired into the bottom corner with just five minutes remaining.

Although Kenny Shiels' side cannot qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer, the win secured them third place in Group D behind England and Austria.

