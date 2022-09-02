Northern Ireland's Friday morning headlines

Play Brightcove video

FUNERALS

The funerals of two 16 year olds who died after getting into difficulty in a lough in Co Londonderry are due to take place.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian drowned at Enagh Lough on Monday. Last night a vigil was held in Derry for the teenagers. A joint funeral will be held in the city later today.

NOAH DONOHOE BRIDGE

Belfast City Council has agreed to name Lagan Gateway Bridge in south Belfast as 'The Noah Donohoe Bridge'. It follows an open public call for suggestions which resulted in more than 1,000 submissions in support of naming it after the 14-year-old, who was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020. The bridge links the Lagan towpath to Annadale Avenue.

COVID BOOSTERS

The Covid booster programme will be rolled out from 19 September. The jab will be offered in the first instance to residents and staff in care homes, frontline health workers, all adults aged 50 and over and people in a clinical risk group.

The vaccines will be given by GPs, community pharmacies and a small number of health trust run vaccination centres.

CATERPILLAR

Plans to cut 83 jobs at Caterpillar in Larne would be a 'bitter blow' for the area. That's according to trade union Unite. Caterpillar says the move comes as it considers discontinuing the manufacture of FG Wilson electric generators. The firm says it will try and identify opportunities for the redeployment of workers.

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL

Northern Ireland women continue their World Cup qualifying campaign this evening. They face Luxembourg in Group D. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Last night the Republic of Ireland beat Finland one-nil in Group A to secure a World Cup playoff spot.