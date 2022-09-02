Northern Ireland's new home kit revealed

Northern Ireland’s new home kit has been revealed by Adidas.

It’ll be worn by both the men’s team during their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and by women’s team next year as well.

The men's and women's team will wear the new kit

The kit will make its bow during Northern Ireland’s Nations League game against Kosovo at Windsor Park on Saturday 24 September.

The shirt boasts two shades of green in a quarter pattern, sparking memories of the green and blue quartered kit of the mid-nineties.

Adidas said the design inspiration for the new home jersey takes nods from past kits and uses different shades of green “to resemble the country’s iconic landscape”.

Shane Lavery in the new Northern Ireland kit

Defender Sarah McFadden in the new Northern Ireland kit

The new Northern Ireland kit