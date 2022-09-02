Northern Ireland's new home kit revealed
Northern Ireland’s new home kit has been revealed by Adidas.
It’ll be worn by both the men’s team during their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and by women’s team next year as well.
The kit will make its bow during Northern Ireland’s Nations League game against Kosovo at Windsor Park on Saturday 24 September.
The shirt boasts two shades of green in a quarter pattern, sparking memories of the green and blue quartered kit of the mid-nineties.
Adidas said the design inspiration for the new home jersey takes nods from past kits and uses different shades of green “to resemble the country’s iconic landscape”.