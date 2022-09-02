A petrol bomb has been thrown at a man in east Belfast.

Police say the bomb failed to ignite and is now being examined.

The incident happened just before 11pm on Thursday on Lewis Drive.

The PSNI said three masked men broke the front windscreen and side windows of a car at a property on the street.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

