Police say suspected old munitions have been found at a work site in Ballymena
A police cordon is currently in place at a work site in the Demesne Avenue area of Ballymena following the discovery of what is suspected to be old munitions.
No roads have been closed and no local residents have been evacuated from their homes.
An operation to safely remove the object is underway.
