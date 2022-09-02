Skip to content

Southern Trust makes work appeal to nurses not currently on shift

The trust posted the workforce appeal on social media on Friday evening

The Southern Trust has made a workforce appeal for staff who are not currently on shift but who are available.

In a tweet posted on Friday evening, the trust called for nurses or healthcare assistants to go to Craigavon Area Hospital.

The social media post read: "We ask if any staff (nurses or healthcare assistants) are available to work this evening/overnight in Craigavon Area Hospital, to please contact Patient Flow. Thank you."

It comes after Antrim Hospital's Emergency Department reported it was experiencing "extreme pressures" earlier this week.