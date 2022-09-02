The Southern Trust has made a workforce appeal for staff who are not currently on shift but who are available.

In a tweet posted on Friday evening, the trust called for nurses or healthcare assistants to go to Craigavon Area Hospital.

The social media post read: "We ask if any staff (nurses or healthcare assistants) are available to work this evening/overnight in Craigavon Area Hospital, to please contact Patient Flow. Thank you."

It comes after Antrim Hospital's Emergency Department reported it was experiencing "extreme pressures" earlier this week.