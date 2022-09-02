By Tori Watson

Strike action at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to be extended, a trade union official has said.

Around 1,000 workers from Unite, NIPSA and GMB trade unions have staged industrial action since 15 August due to an ongoing dispute over pay and amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The industrial action was initially to last for a month, but on Friday it came to light that no resolution has been found and that union members will strike for at least a further two weeks.

Speaking to UTV, Alan Perry from GMB union said the strike was to be extended as there have been "no further discussions".

"It will be ongoing for a further two weeks, minimum," he added.

Mr Perry added that the council had previously made an offer of two payments of £700 to workers which was rejected by union members, however "nothing new has been put on the table since".

The strike has resulted in household bins not being collected and recycling centres have also been closed.

The council has been asked for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.