Two cars were set on fire in Ballymena in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident happened around 2am in the Waveney Brow area of the time.

Two males at the scene dress in dark clothing ran off in the direction of the Cushendall Road.

Police are treating the fires as arson and are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw any suspicious activity to get in touch.

The PSNI are particularly interested in speaking to those who may have CCTV or other footage.

