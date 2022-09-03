Play Brightcove video

The second phase of the Ulster university development is set to welcome staff and students on 19th September this year.

It’s been a long awaited development which boasts more than 300 learning spaces, a state of the art golf lab and a range of new green areas. The development has required millions of pounds of investment and years of work on construction.

Despite some funding challenges earlier in the build, Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Seawright says that the project ultimately came in under budget.

UTV News's Tori Watson went down to the new campus earlier this week to learn more about this exciting new addition to Belfast City Centre.

