50 years ago on 3rd September 1972 Mary Peters became the Golden Girl

She beat German rival Heidi Rosendahl by a tenth of a second at the Munich Games to claim the gold medal.

50 years on they met in Munich for a special documentary called '72 A Gathering of Champions', which the talented director Jonathan Hock produced for the Olympic Channel.

And on Friday Heidi flew into Belfast for a special weekend of celebrations, starting with a night in the Ulster Museum where memorabilia from the 72 Games will be on display until November.

"I have the Mary Peters Track and the Mary Peters Trust but the one thing I want to see happen is a sport museum for all our sporting success here," Mary told me. "Hopefully this will kick start it."

I sat down with Lady Mary and Heidi to look back over that life changing moment 50 years ago.

