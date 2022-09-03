The Taoiseach has said on Saturday that the forthcoming announcement of a new British prime minister offers a chance to “reset” the fractured relationship between the UK and Ireland.

Micheal Martin said he is “anxious” that a window of opportunity is opening to repair relations between the two governments.

Mr Martin made the comments at the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford, just days before the Conservative Party announces is new leader.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely tipped to defeat Rishi Sunak and become the new prime minister.

Mr Martin told RTE: “We are very anxious that a window of opportunity is opening up, the election of a new British prime minister and new government presents an opportunity to reset the British-Irish relationship and also the European Union and United Kingdom relationship in context of the protocol.

“The spirit within which we are approaching next week and beyond is a constructive one. We believe the breadth and depth of the UK-Irish relationship is such that there’s an imperative on us all to work together in a constructive way.

“We are prepared to do that and also in the context of Northern Ireland, in terms of resolutions of issues around the protocol.”

The Taoiseach expressed concern that the protocol bill currently before the House of Commons was "testing and fraying" the partnership between Britain and Ireland.

He warned in a speech to the conference that the move risks "further instability" in Northern Ireland, saying it will damage key sectors of the economy.

The British Government is pushing forward its Bill to give ministers powers to scrap the checks on Irish Sea trade created by the post-Brexit protocol which was jointly agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to keep the Irish land border free-flowing.

Mr Martin said the unilateral action on the protocol is at "odds with the spirit of partnership" of the Good Friday Agreement.

Micheal Martin said the people of Northern Ireland gave a mandate to their politicians Credit: PA

Mr Martin also said that the outcome of the Northern Ireland elections should be honoured.

The most recent Stormont Assembly elections took place in May, when Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party. However, several attempts to elect a new Stormont speaker have failed since then.

“The people of Northern Ireland gave a mandate to their politicians,” Mr Martin added.

“We are going through unprecedented energy price increases on the island of Ireland.

“There’s responsibility and obligations on the politicians in Northern Ireland to respond to that with the resources they have at their disposal.

“The most effective way of doing that is then restore the Executive and the Assembly, that’s what we want to see first.

“We should avoid the need for any further elections and should take the next number of weeks, take that opportunity through the EU-UK dialogue, to resolve issues around the operation of the protocol.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.