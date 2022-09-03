Police are investigating after an arson attack in the Chaine Court area of Antrim.

The attack took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police believe that an accelerant was poured through the letterbox of a house before being set alight.

The door was damaged in the blaze, and the Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information on the attack to contact them.

