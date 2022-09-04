Play Brightcove video

These are the headlines in Northern Ireland this Sunday Afternoon.

Twins and teenage sister killed in violent incident in Dublin

Gardaí are questioning a man in his 20s after three siblings were killed at a house in Dublin early on Sunday morning. An 18-year-old girl and her eight year-old twin brother and sister lost their lives at a home in Tallaght. A teenage boy is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

New Prime Minister to be named on MondayTomorrow we will know who the next Prime Minister will be. Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are fighting it out to get the keys to Number 10 with the result expected at around midday.

One major issue that faces the incoming PM is the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Liz Truss is reportedly eyeing an early visit to Dublin for talks on the Protocol.

The Sunday Times has reported that the Foreign Secretary is asking civil servants to arrange a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to resolve the post-Brexit impasse over the post-Brexit Trading arrangements.

He says a new Prime Minister will offer a chance to reset the relationship between the UK and Ireland.

Power outages in parts of Northern Ireland Homes have been left without power in towns and cities across Northern Ireland after torrential on Saturday. Northern Ireland Electricity said that 110 customers still remained without power as of Sunday afternoon.

Engineers from NIE are working to restore power to all effected homes.

Belfast Islamic Centre welcomes visitors

Leaders from the Muslim community in Northern Ireland say they want to dispel any myths about Islam and have welcomed people to visit their hub in South Belfast.

Sunday is Visit my Mosque Day and Belfast Islamic Centre opened its doors to allow the public to visit and have conversations about the religion. The UK wide initiative has been taking place since 2015.

Derry half marathon returnsThe maiden city welcomed the return of the Waterside Half Marathon following the Covid-19 pandemic. Eighteen hundred people turned out to take part in the race. Kenyan Gideon Kimosop won the men's race, and Catherine Whoriskey won the women's title.

