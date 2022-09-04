Twins and teenage sister killed in violent incident in Dublin named

A teenager and her twin siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin have been named.

Christy and Chelsea Cawley - both eight-years-old - and Lisa Cash, 18, died after the incident in Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, on Sunday 4 September.

They were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin but all three were later pronounced dead.

A 14-year-old boy remains in Tallaght University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his early 20s arrested at the scene continues to be detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Tallaght Garda Station.

The children's mother, a woman in her 40s, has been released from hospital and is currently being supported by her family.

A police cordon has been put in place in the Rossfield Estate in Tallaght Credit: PA

The scene remains preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí said everyone involved is believed to be known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Post-mortems will take place on Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: "The killing of three young family members is a tragedy, so awful and heart-breaking. It is difficult to comprehend.

"My thoughts are with the family and the local community as they deal with this unimaginable crime. Gardai and other services are supporting them at this difficult time."