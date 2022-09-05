Play Brightcove video

It can be tough raising children - but can you imagine helping to raise 100?

That’s how many children Carrickfergus woman Yvonne Strange and her late husband Tommy fostered over the past four decades.

The couple who have two children of their own, began fostering in 1985.

And Yvonne can remember each one of the children she cared for, whether on a short or long term placement and is still in touch with many of them.

“I have been to two weddings, I still see my first placement, I’d still see some around, or they would call me now and again,” Yvonne told UTV.

She said she likes to think she helped shape some of their lives for the better.

“I had this teenager and she had been on three placements and then she came to me and she got through college. That was difficult for her. But she just passed out in Middlesbrough this year and got her degree. That felt good,” she added.

Another of Yvonne’s foster children, Clarke Montgomery, is now 37 and has a family of his own. His children call Yvonne granny.

“I was one and a half when I was taken into care and I was there ever since,” said Clarke.

He added: “Life was great. I couldn’t have been lifted and placed in a better home. Having good foster parents made me more aware of how you should be with your kids and what value you should put on your own kids. (Yvonne) is my mum.”

“That makes me proud,” Yvonne replied.

More than 2,800 children and young people are living in foster care in Northern Ireland.

This is yet another service under pressure, with growing concern that there are not enough foster homes for the number of children needing care.

With a shortage of foster carers, children and young people have to move from their own community, travel significant distances to school, miss out on playing with their

friends after school or enjoying their hobbies and interests.

Yvonne, who was awarded a BME for her fostering work in 2019, said she would encourage people to consider offering these children a home.

“These children have nobody. They just need love. You don’t have to be anybody special. All I say is, if you’ve got love in your heart and think you can look after a child and give it a bit of stability, a bit of compassion … then go for it.”

Jolene Simpkin, from the Family Placement Team in Carrickfergus, added: “You just have no idea the impact that a stable, loving, nurturing family has on a child.

Foster care can range from short to longer-term care.

HSC NI Foster Care welcome enquiries from all backgrounds and can be contacted on 0800 0720 137 or adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net