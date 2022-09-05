A Co Armagh cafe has said 'enough is enough' after receiving an electricity bill of more than £9,000 for the month of August.

The owners of Number 7 restaurant and coffee bar in Craigavon have taken to social media as the rising cost of energy continues to affect businesses across Northern Ireland.

In a Facebook post, they said: "How are we supposed to get through the winter when our Summer Electric Bill for only 1 month is over 9k?

"Electric is normally twice as much for the winter months as well."

Their electricity bill for the month of August was £9,362 - an increase of almost 28% over the previous month, according to the bill.

In May, Power NI announced a 27.5% price increase for customers which came into effect from July - the biggest rise since October 2008.

The company said 'the change is entirely due to the sustained unparalleled price increases witnessed in the wholesale energy markets, which have been impacted by ongoing global issues'.

"Our kitchen appliances and heating is gas as well," the owners added.

"Enough is enough!"

Last month, the Utility Regulator told UTV there is "no upside at the moment for consumers" amid the rising cost of energy. At the time, he said: "I'm extremely worried, just looking at the screens everyday and seeing the price hikes, prices have doubled in the last six weeks, that's unsustainable, that's never been experienced before." Replying to the Craigavon cafe's post on social media, one commenter said: "One thing is for sure here, over the next couple of years we are going to lose an awful lot of small businesses to spiraling costs.

"It’s an absolute disgrace, ways of life being turned on its head through greed."

Another user commented: "This crippling small businesses, how are people meant to survive at the rate things are going, prices are hitting homes as well the winter will be along cold and dark one for many including myself."

One added: "Be devastated if number 7 closed down best home cooked food around love going usually a Sunday for lunch then a bit of nosey round the shops."

Some Facebook users offered advice to the business on how they could potentially save money on their tariffs, while others called for protesting against the rising costs.

