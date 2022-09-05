Garth Brooks will play five sold-out gigs in Dublin this September.

Croke Park will be the only European venue shows that Garth Brooks will play this year.

It comes after the country music star’s five concerts in 2014 were cancelled following a licensing dispute with local authorities.

Dublin City Council said at the time that it would only grant licences for three of the concerts at the Dublin venue, however, the singer refused to perform unless all five went ahead.

This year, Croke Park was given permission by the council to allow up to five gigs.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the gigs:

When are the concerts taking place?

Initially set as two nights at Croke Park, demand for Garth Brooks only European venue in 2022 saw a third, fourth and fifth show added.

Friday 9 September

Saturday 10 September

Sunday 11 September

Friday 16 September

Saturday 17 September

When should I arrive at Croke Park?

Promoters have made it clear that early queuing and over night camping will not be permitted in the streets around the venue. Stewards will be on duty on streets close to the stadium each day to deter overnight queuing/camping in the community area. Ticket holders have also been asked to respect the privacy of the residents and businesses in the local community.

10am: Garda cordon

3pm: Full road closures

5pm: Gates open

7.30pm: Show starts

11pm: Concert finishes

All timings are provisional and subject to change

Will there be parking facilities at Croke Park for the public?

There will be no parking facilities at Croke Park or on the streets in the immediate vicinity of stadium. The area will be monitored by Dublin City Council’s Parking Enforcement and illegally parked cars will be clamped or towed away. A traffic management plan will be in operation by An Garda Siochana. Promoters have strongly encouraged concert goers to use public transport.

Where can I park my car?

As traffic and parking delays are inevitable, ticket holders are strongly advised to use public transport or car pool and park in recognised car parks, such as:

O’Connell Schools’ Supervised Car Park, North Circular Road

Skylon Hotel

Hedigans - The Bryan Boru

Red Cow Park & Ride

Cheeverstown Park & Ride

Carrickmines Park & Ride

Tallaght Park & Ride

Stillorgan Park & Ride

Carrickmines Park & Ride

M3 Parkway Park & Ride

Navan Road Parkway Park & Ride

Park Rite Smithfield Market Car Park

Q-Park St Stephens Green

Q-Park Christchurch

Q-Park Setanta

Q-Park Dawson Street

Park Rite IFSC Car Park

Park Rite Irish Life Car Park

Park Rite Fleet Street, Car Park

Park Rite Drury Street Car Park

Euro Car Parks CCD

Euro Car Parks The Point Square

Concert goers are advised to check the opening and closing times with their chosen car-park to avoid the risk of being locked in after the show.

Can I take public transport to the venue?

Croke Park is well served by public transport. Bus, Rail, DART and LUAS transport options can all bring concert goers within walking distance of the venue.

Ticket holders are advised that there will be signage to direct you to the appropriate entrance for your seating or standing area and to follow the coloured route/directions as indicated on your ticket details.

Promoters have advised concert goers to plan their journeys via www.transportforireland.ie and for further information on public transport, please visit: www.dublinbus.ie, www.luas.ie, www.irishrail.ie, and www.buseireann.ie.

What happens if I arrive late to the venue?

Concert goers with valid tickets will be allowed entry even if late however promoters have advised that Croke Park will open at 5pm and that ticket holders should allow themselves plenty of time to get in before the start of the show.

Can I print out my ticket?

Promoters have advised concert goers to remember to download your tickets from your Ticketmaster account to your iPhone wallet or Google Pay wallet in advance of show day as screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted.

Where is the box office located on show days?

The box office is located at the junction of Gills Corner and North Circular Road and will be open from 2pm until the show starts later in the evening.

Will there be designated parking for wheelchair users?

Those who have purchased tickets for the wheelchair/accessibility area will be contacted in advance of the shows and will be issued with parking permits (subject to availability), these must be printed out and brought to gain access on the show day. Blue badges will not be accepted for access.

The Wheelchair accessible parking area for wheelchair/accessibility ticket holders has limited capacity. There will also be a purpose-built raised accessibility platform on the pitch for wheelchair users at these events.

Is there an age-limit for the shows?

Croke Park age restrictions state that no under-14s will be allowed entry to the standing/pitch area and must have seated tickets. All under-16s must be accompanied by a person aged 18 or older. One adult can accompany up to four children however children under five years old will not be admitted.

Can I leave and re-enter the venue throughout the day?

Promoters have stated that re-entry will not be possible should concert goers choose to leave the venue on the show day.

What am I not allowed to bring to the concert?

Prohibited articles and items are as follows:

Any article that may be used as a weapon

Professional cameras and recording devices (including cameras with detachable lenses)

Selfie sticks

Bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, frisbees, and related items

Dangerous or hazardous items

Illegal substances

Scooters, skateboards, or other skates

Flag poles and flares, laser devices

Prams and push chairs

Inflatable and folding chairs

Large suitcases

Laptops

Illegal merchandise items

Umbrellas

Hampers

Air horns

Alcohol and drinks

Food

Animals (except service dogs and guide dogs)

Concert goers are advised to not bring a bag unless it is totally necessary, as people without bags will be fast-tracked. If you must bring a bag, it needs to be less than A4 size.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.