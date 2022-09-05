Play Brightcove video

Half of all takeaway businesses in Northern Ireland could face closure this winter unless there is government intervention, according to the NI Takeaways' Association.

It says 60 takeaways have had to shut in the last six weeks with the loss of an estimated 600 jobs.

A south Belfast chip shop owner has told UTV he is facing the stark prospect of closure.

Joe Morgan said his late parents poured their finances into his chip shop in Finaghy, but he now fears having to close several other of his shops because of soaring costs.

"We've been trying to get to grips with this and we're not able to do it," he said. "The whole family can't survive like this."

Eye-watering energy bills are really piling the pressure on small business owners.

Paul Bradley, who owns Fish City in south Belfast, said his latest energy bill is £6,500 compared to around £1,500 at the start of the year.

He said he is having to now reduce hours in order to reduce costs.

"I have three sons in the business and they're starting to question their future," Paul said.

"One in particular is a gas engineer and he left it and came into the business and he's possibly thinking of retraining. It's just unknown at the moment."

There are calls for government interventions from both the NI Takeaways' Association and the Federation of Small Business.

Suggestions include a Covid-type furlough scheme, a reduction in VAT and a grants scheme.

The new Prime Minister has vowed to deal with energy bills, with an announcement on that expected soon.