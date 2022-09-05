A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with the deaths of three siblings in an incident in Tallaght, Dublin, Garda said.

He is due to appear before Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday evening.

Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died during an incident at their home in Rossfield Avenue in the early hours of Sunday.

The man was arrested following the incident, Garda said.