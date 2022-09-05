A man is in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in an attack in north Belfast.

It happened around 2.30am in the Kinnaird Street area.

Police said the victim was undergoing treatment and appealed for information.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 152 of 05/09/22.

A report can also be made online.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

