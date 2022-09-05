Play Brightcove video

On the Belfast street that shares its name with one of the most iconic addresses in the world, people weren't short of an opinion on the incoming Prime Minister.

UTV went to Downing Street in the Shankill to ask people what they think about Liz Truss and find out which issues matter most to them.

"It's about the cost of living at the minute," one woman told us. "It's really getting bad."

Another woman said: "Boris led everyone up the garden path unfortunately. Hopefully Liz Truss doesn't but I wouldn't hold a terrible amount of hope to be quite honest."

She added: "Regarding Northern Ireland, I would just like her to step in here.

"I know she's promised to sort out the Protocol but again, is our problems all to do with the Protocol? I don't think so."

A man we asked said: "As long as she looks after the pensioner everything will be alright."