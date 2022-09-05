Play Brightcove video

The UK will find out who its next Prime Minister is later on Monday. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is tipped to beat Rushi Sunak to Number 10, in the Tory leadership contest.

Boris Johnson is expected to officially leave office tomorrow, when he tenders his resignation to the Queen.

Calls for emergency budget to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Meanwhile, the SDLP leader has called on the next Prime Minister to set up an emergency budget to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Colum Eastwood said that 'urgent intervention' is needed to protect working families and vulnerable households this winter.

Over the weekend, takeaways here also warned that more food outlets could close.

Gardai are continuing to question a man in his early 20s over the deaths of three siblings in Dublin yesterday morning.

Christy and Chelsea Cawley, who were twins aged eight, and eighteen-year-old Lisa Cash died in what police described as a 'violent' incident.'

Further strike action in Lisburn and Castlereagh

Lisburn and Castlereagh council workers are set to join strike action as they demand better pay.

Unite the Union said around two-hundred members will take part. Meanwhile staff in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council continue their industrial action.

Giants suffer crushing defeat

The Belfast Giants fell to a crushing defeat against Swiss side HC Davos at the weekend.

The loss is their second in the Champions Hockey League tournament. They play each other again on Friday.

Weather: A dry day with plenty of sunshine

Heavy rain clearing by dawn then a dry and bright day with plenty of sunshine. Feeling quite warm, especially inland.

Southeasterly winds will become fresh through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

