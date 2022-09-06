Police have carried out searches in Coleraine as part of an investigation into criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA.

Two residential properties in the Ballysally area were searched by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Tuesday morning.

Police said mobile phones, a computer, clothing, and a small amount of suspected class B drugs were seized.

“Today’s searches were part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA," a police spokesperson said.

“We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society."

Meanwhile, in a separate development, police investigating criminality linked to Óglaigh na hÉireann carried out searches in west Belfast on Tuesday.

Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested a 33-year-old woman under the Terrorism Act.

They said a number of items were seized and removed for further examination.“Whilst we understand the impact our operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to plan activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption," a police spokesperson said.

"We will continue to work with communities to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.“Anyone with information/ concerns about illegal activity or anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101."

