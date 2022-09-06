Chris Heaton-Harris has been appointed as secretary of state for Northern Ireland in Prime Minister Liz Truss's cabinet.

The former Conservative chief whip will take over in the role from Shailesh Vara.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated Mr Heaton-Harris and said his party has requested an "urgent meeting" with him to "press home the priorities for Northern Ireland".

Mr Donaldson said: "Like England, Scotland and Wales, we require action with the firepower of Treasury to get businesses and households through this winter of soaring costs.

"Northern Ireland is further hampered in this cost-of-living crisis due to the NI Protocol inflating costs for businesses and consumers as well.

"This is exactly why we need to see the Secretary of State working to replace the Protocol with arrangements that unionists can support."