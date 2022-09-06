Chris Heaton-Harris has emerged as the front-runner to become the next secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

The Conservative MP for Daventry looks likely to be appointed to the role as part of new Prime Minister Liz Truss's Cabinet reshuffle.

He would take over from Shailesh Vara, who became Northern Ireland secretary just two months ago on 7 July.

Mr Heaton-Harris is currently Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip), having been appointed to the role in February.

He was minister of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office before that.

Mr Heaton-Harris was previously minister of state at the Department for Transport, and as a Parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

He was elected MP for Daventry in May 2010 and has been a member of the Brexiteer European Research Group of the Conservative party.

