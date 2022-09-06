Council workers in Derry City and Strabane District Council have voted in favour of a pay offer, bringing to an end an ongoing

Members of Unite the Union accepted the one-off payment of £500 and a fully consolidated two-pay-point increase worth approximately 5%, on top of the wider National Joint Council pay improvement, with a majority of 63%.

In a statement, the council welcomed the ballot result, and thanked all of those involved for "successfully reaching a positive and agreed outcome to the process".

It added that "council remains committed to good communication and engagement with all unions on all staff issues going forward".

It comes after workers at Lisburn and Castlereagh Council went on strike in a row over pay and conditions.

Around 200 Unite members have started open-ended action in the council area, prompting fears of disruption to some services.

The trade union says bin collections, leisure centres and environmental health services will be affected, until a resolution can be reached.

Unite the Union said Derry City and Strabane District Council had made a "substantially improved pay offer to avoid a return of strike action which had struck council activities earlier in the year".

It is now the second council in Northern Ireland, along with Mid Ulster District Council, to have resolved the 2021/22 pay dispute.

Unite’s General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “Derry City and Strabane workers have won a considerable pay offer over the bare 1.75% pay increase offered nationally.

“This is now the second council in Northern Ireland where workers have won a decent pay increase through strike action. Unite the Union is delivering on our promise to defend the jobs, pay and conditions of our members.”

