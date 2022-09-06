Firmus Energy has announced its largest ever price increase for customers in Northern Ireland.

Customers will see costs rise by 56.3% which will come into effect from 3 October 2022.

It comes following warnings from the utility regulator in August that consumers would experience further energy cost pressures during the winter period.

In July of this year, Firmus Energy implemented at 24.54% rise in cost for gas customers in the Belfast area.

The increase will apply to about 49,000 domestic and small business gas customers.

