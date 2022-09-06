Shailesh Vara has been sacked as secretary of state for Northern Ireland, as the new Prime Minister Liz Truss carries out her Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Vara, who took up the position just two months ago, said it had been "a great privilege and honour" to serve in the role.

Conservative MP Chris Heaton-Harris has emerged as the front-runner to be his successor.

Mr Vara, a supporter of new Ms Truss's rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, was not expected to retain his position.

He was appointed to the role in former PM Boris Johnson's caretaker administration in July.

In a tweet, Shailesh Vara wrote: "Great privilege and honour to serve as Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and work with some excellent people.

"My best wishes to the new PM and I look forward to supporting the government from the backbenches".