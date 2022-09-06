A call has been made for an urgent review of safety at the old Scottish Mutual Building in Belfast city centre, after five teenagers had to be rescued.

The site in Bedford Street was once earmarked to become the George Best Hotel.

Emergency crews were called on Monday evening after reports that a group of teens had climbed scaffolding and gained access to the roof of the building.

The road was closed for a time while the boys were safely removed, a police spokesperson said.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said it is "essential that this site is made secure" to prevent any future incidents.

“The condition of this site and safety concerns around it are something that I have been raising for a number of months," he said.

"I'm really concerned this incident could have ended in tragedy and it is essential that this site is made secure and safe so that we don’t see a repeat of this.

“Following the collapse of the planned hotel development at this prime city centre site I am also calling for clarity around the future of this building.

"With the owners of the site being placed into administration and the building currently for sale we cannot allow it to languish indefinitely with no resolution to these issues.

"This beautiful listed building should be a landmark in our city centre, but instead it is a scar. It needs brought back into active use, and its historical features fully restored."

