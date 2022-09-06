Northern Ireland women have beaten Latvia 3-1 in their final World Cup qualifier.

Latvia took the lead after 27 minutes with Anastasija Rocane capitalising on poor defending by Northern Ireland.

The home goalkeeper gifted the visitors an equaliser when she put the ball into her own net from a corner.

In the dying minutes Latvia gave Kenny Shiels' team the lead with another own goal, with a clearance hitting a defender before going into the net.

And in injury time Latvia scored their third own goal with their goalkeeper getting her second to complete a 3-1 win for Northern Ireland.