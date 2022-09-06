Play Brightcove video

New prime minister

Liz Truss will enter Downing Street as Prime Minister for the first time later on Tuesday. Following her victory over Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest, Ms Truss is scheduled to travel to Balmoral, where she will be formally invited by the Queen to form a government. Before that, the outgoing Prime Minister will say his final goodbyes - with Boris Johnson set to make a speech in Downing Street.

Cost of living

Northern Ireland's political parties have called on the incoming prime minister to hit the ground running. Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill said Liz Truss needs to prioritise the restoration of devolution at Stormont - while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he has already written to the new Tory leader urging her to resolve the issues around the protocol.

Council strike

Lisburn and Castlereagh council workers are the latest to go on strike in a row over pay and conditions. Around 200 Unite members will start open-ended action, prompting fears of disruption to some services. The trade union says bin collections, leisure centres and environmental health services will be affected, until a resolution can be reached.

Football

In sport, and Northern Ireland is set to take on Latvia in their final match of the World Cup Qualifiers this afternoon. Kenny Shiels' side will be hoping to reach a record points target in a qualifying campaign. That kicks off at three o'clock in Sloka Stadium in Jurmala.