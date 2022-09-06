Larne began their defence of the Co Antrim Shield with a 2-0 win over Championship side Knockbreda.

Goals from Andy Scott and Lee Bonis saw them safely through to the next round.

Linfield are also among the teams who'll progress after they beat Belfast rivals Crusaders 1-0 at Seaview on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile Cliftonville needed penalties to beat third-tier Bangor, after their tie finished goalless.

First round results in full: