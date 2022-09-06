Winter vaccinations against flu and Covid-19 will be offered to more than 1million people in Northern Ireland this year.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said the move would help protect those most at risk from respiratory illnesses. The rollout is due to start on 19 September.

Dr Jillian Johnston, the Interim Assistant Director in Health Protection at the PHA said: "We are all aware of the dangers of Covid-19 but we must not forget that flu is also a very serious virus that can result in death and complications which can include pneumonia, inflammation of the heart, brain or muscle tissues as well as multi-organ failure.

"Flu activity levels have been extremely low globally the last two winters, mainly due to Covid-19 prevention measures.

"As a result, a lower level of population immunity against flu is expected this year.

"This coupled with Covid-19, which hasn't gone away, could potentially result in a real health threat particularly for vulnerable members of our community."

GPs, community pharmacies and health and social care trusts will all be involved in the dissemination of vaccines.

Those eligible for the flu vaccine include:

- those aged 50 years and over (by March 31 2023); - those aged 6 months to 2 years, and 16 to 49 years in clinical risk groups; - pregnant women; - all preschool children aged 2 or over on September 1 2022; - all primary and secondary (up to year 12) school children; - those in long-stay residential care homes; - carers; - close contacts of immunocompromised individuals; - frontline health and social care workers.

As for the Covid-19 Autumn Booster, those eligible include: - all adults aged 50 and over (those born before March 31 1973); - those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group; - pregnant women; - residents in a care home for older adults, and staff working in care homes for older adults; - those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression; - those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers; - frontline health and social care workers.

The PHA said everyone who is eligible for vaccination should make themselves aware of the arrangements at their local GP surgery, community pharmacist or trust or look out for the consent form for their children coming home in schoolbags.

