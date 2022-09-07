Click Energy is set to increase its electricity prices by 28.2%.

The hike will come into effect from 1 October 2022 and will impact around 26,000 customers.

The Consumer Council said the move will result in a typical annual household bill increasing by an extra £269 for those with either credit or prepayment meters.

Earlier in the year, Click Energy announced an 11% increase which was implemented from the start of July.

On Tuesday, gas company Firmus Energy announced its largest ever price increase for customers in Northern Ireland - a cost rise of 56.3% which will come into effect from 3 October 2022.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning in relation to Click's announcement, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, Raymond Gormley said: "The increase is due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs.

"However this news will still come as a big disappointment to Click Energy customers as it is its second increase since July, and it comes at a time when many are experiencing extreme pressures on their household budgets with significant rises in home heating oil, natural gas, coal, grocery and transport fuel costs.

“With every price announcement it becomes more apparent that Northern Ireland consumers need more support. While the £400 payment announced by the Chancellor will be a help when it arrives, it will not be enough to help Northern Ireland consumers through the winter ahead.

“We urge anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or top-up their meters to contact their supplier without delay. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and, if possible, try to save money over the next few weeks to cover energy costs during the coming winter.

“We also recommend that electricity consumers shop around to ensure they are on the best energy deal. Click Energy has no exit fees on its tariffs anymore, therefore none will apply to customers that switch supplier before 30 September 2022. To support consumers in the switching process, the Consumer Council’s website has an independent energy price comparison tool for households to help them get the best deal.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.