A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Londonderry.

It happened during the early hours of Wednesday morning at a flat on Great James Street in the city.

The victim, who is aged in his 20s, is currently in hospital.

Police have appealed for anyone was was in the area shortly after midnight to contact them on 101, and quote reference number 31 of 07/09/22.Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

