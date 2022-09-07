Chris Heaton-Harris is answering MPs' questions on the House of Commons, less than 24 hours after being appointed as Northern Ireland's new Secretary of State.

The 54-year-old was appointed to Liz Truss' cabinet on Tuesday evening.

He is the 24th person to take on the position, replacing Northern Ireland's shortest ever serving secretary, Shaliesh Vara, who had held the post for only 62 days.

Mr Heaton-Harris is also the third Conservative MP to take the job in as many months.

