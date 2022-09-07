Nineteen former outpatients of neurology consultant Michael Watt, who should have had their medication reviewed in April 2021 as part of a third Neurology recall, have been contacted by the Belfast Trust.

In a statement, it said that the patients had not been contacted before now due to an error with its patient administration system.

Belfast Trust added that the relevant patients have now been invited to an appointment with a consultant where their medication will be reviewed.

The work of former neurology consultant Michael Watt, was at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest ever recall.

The third recall involved the Belfast Trust reviewing the medication of former patients who had been seen and discharged by Michael Watt between 1996 and 2012 and who were taking prescribed medications for certain neurological conditions and had also not been reviewed by a consultant neurologist in the intervening years.

The outcomes from the third recall were published in June 2022.

Following the review, Belfast Trust subsequently identified a further 19 people who should have been part of the recall in 2021.

The trust says they were not previously identified due to an error on the Trust's Patient Administration System.

Deputy Chief Executive of Belfast Trust, Bernie Owens, said: "We are very sorry these people have not been contacted before now.

"I would stress they they are being contacted on a precautionary basis.

"Each of the 19 individuals have been invited to an appointment where their medication will be reviewed, and if needs be, corrected."

Responding to the latest recall, Director of the MS Society NI David Galloway said: "The neurology recall has greatly damaged patients' confidence in the health service and the Belfast Trust.

"It is very disappointing that only three months after giving an assurance that the recall was completed, the minister has had to announced a further 19 patients are now being recalled due to an administrative error."

He added: "Recall patients still need both support and answers and are calling out for accountability. They want to know who will take responsibility and what consequences will they face.”

