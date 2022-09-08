Tributes have been paid to "absolute gentleman" who died in a single car crash while travelling to hospital to pick up his partner and newborn baby.

Phillip Rainey, 21, from the Omagh died at the scene of the collision on the M1 near Dungannon on Wednesday morning.

Omagh Accies Rugby Football Club wrote on Facebook of their "deep regret" over hearing of the news.

The club described the Omagh man as a "proud Accie who played his heart out every time he took to the field and was the life and soul of the game".

"Gone far too soon and an absolute gentleman," the statement added.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to the Rainey and McKeown families and all his friends. May he rest in peace."

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

The PSNI said they received reports at around 10:40am on Wednesday that a white BMW 520 had left the east-side carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction.

Anyone who was in the area at the time can contact police on 101, and quote reference number 496 07/09/22.