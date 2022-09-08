Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is due to travel to Northern Ireland on Thursday to meet DUP and Sinn Féin.

It will be the Conservative MP's first official visit in his new post.

It is unclear whether or not he will meet with other Stormont parties during his trip.

The 54-year-old was appointed to the cabinet on Tuesday evening - replacing Shailesh Vara who is Northern Ireland's shortest serving secretary of state with only 62 days in post.

During his first Northern Ireland Question Time on Wednesday, the Daventry representative said that in his view "Northern Ireland needs a stable, fully-functioning devolved government to deliver on the issues that matter to people most".Political stalemate has been continuing at Stormont since the Assembly election in May.

The DUP has refused to nominate a speaker or re-enter the power-sharing executive until its concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol - a Brexit trade agreement made between the UK and EU - are resolved.

The new secretary of state told MPs in the House of Commons that he would prefer a negotiated settlement with the EU, but that the UK government remained committed to progressing the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss has been accused of sending a “destructive message” to the EU by handing arch-Brexiteer Steve Baker a ministerial role in the Northern Ireland Office.

The decision was branded “obnoxious” and a “red flag” by SDLP MP Claire Hanna, as she claimed Ms Truss appeared to be “continuing down the diplomatically ignorant route of her predecessor”.

Mr Baker, who organised the Brexiteer revolt that ultimately brought down Theresa May, has described the Northern Ireland Protocol as “a thorn in the side of relations between us and Ireland”.