Northern Ireland households will receive the same level of support with energy bills as those in the rest of the UK, the government has pledged.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said an "energy price guarantee" will be introduced on 1 October to help tackle escalating costs in a much-awaited announcement.

Under the plans, the average household in England, Wales and Scotland will pay no more than £2,500 per year.

In a statement, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "The new guarantee will apply to households in Great Britain, with the same level of support made available to households in Northern Ireland."

The new guarantee will discount the unit cost for gas and electricity use.

Mr Rees-Mogg says it will save the typical household £1,000 a year, and comes in addition to the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme.

"HM Government will also support all business, charities and public sector organisations with their energy costs this winter, offering an equivalent guarantee for six months," he said.

"The Chancellor of the Exchequer will set out the expected costs as part of the fiscal statement later this month."