Cost-of-living plan

The new Prime Minister is expected to outline a plan to deal with the cost-of-living crisis. Yesterday, Liz Truss told the House of Commons she'll take 'immediate action' to help households and businesses from financial ruin as a result of soaring energy bills. Northern Ireland's utility regulator says the measures need to swiftly apply to people living here.

Council Strike

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council workers begin strike action on Thursday. It comes amid a dispute over pay. The council says residents should be aware of possible disruption to some services - including waste collection, household recycling centres, and street cleaning.

Road death

The victim of a one-vehicle collision near Dungannon has been named as Philip Rainey. The crash happened on the M1 near the Stangmore junction at around half-ten yesterday morning. Emergency services attended but the 21-year-old from the Omagh area died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

House of Lords

The victims commissioner is to meet members of the House of Lords. It comes ahead of the Lords' second reading of the controversial Legacy Bill next week. Ian Jeffers says the bill - which proposes a conditional immunity scheme - is 'fundamentally flawed' and 'needs to be fixed'.

Housing market

Homebuyer enquires in August fell at the steepest rate since the early stages of the pandemic. That's according to the latest RICS market survey. The report says the cost-of-living crisis and wider economic challenges impacted market conditions - but that house prices continued to rise firmly and are expected to continue rising in the short to medium-term.