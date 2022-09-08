Play Brightcove video

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill has told new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris that people in the region “desperately” need an executive.

The pair held talks in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, before a planned meeting with the DUP later on Thursday.

Ms O’Neill said she also stressed to the new minister that the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol is “here to stay”.

The powersharing institutions at Stormont are currently not operating due to the DUP’s protest against the protocol.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the restoration of the executive is his priority, and he plans to meet with the other party leaders in the coming days.

I am looking forward to delivering enough pressure so we can get the executive up and running Chris Heaton-Harris

He did not take questions from journalists, but said: “I am looking forward to delivering enough pressure so we can get the executive up and running, solve the problems of the protocol, and some of the more useful domestic things I can do to help people here in their everyday lives.”

Ms O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader, welcomed his comments on his determination to see the executive restored, but said the “proof of the pudding will be in the eating”.

She added: “Time will tell if there is a change of tact from this new Tory leadership.

“I took the opportunity to make it very clear to him what my priorities are. Number one, getting an executive up and running again.

“The public desperately demand that, they need that to help them through this cost-of-living nightmare that people are facing.

“I have said to him that four months post-election, the outcome of that election has yet to be respected and people are still being denied access to a locally-elected executive that could help them through this period.

Michelle O’Neill met the new Northern Ireland Secretary on Thursday Credit: Peter Morrison/PA

“I have also made it very clear that people are struggling right now, people are really worried about how they are going to heat their homes, how they are going to feed their kids.

“They need our help and I want to be in an executive, working with others to get support directly out to people.

“We made the case strongly that this situation is no longer tolerable, they need to stop pandering to the DUP.

“The DUP need to get round the executive table with the rest of us and support people.

“The other issue I pressed home to him is that the protocol is here to stay.

“We need an agreed way forward, we do not need more unilateral action, what we need is a negotiated way forward within the framework of the protocol.”

Following his visit, the Secretary of State said: “It has been brilliant to be out and about in Northern Ireland today, and to talk to people about how we can deliver for the people of Northern Ireland, to make it a better place to live, work and invest.

Chris Heaton-Harris before meeting Michelle O'Neill. Credit: UTV

“We currently face a range of challenging issues, including finding a solution to the Northern Ireland protocol that works for the people and businesses here, and the rising cost of living.

“Today, the Prime Minister has announced a significant package of support to help households, businesses, charities and public sector organisations across the UK with their energy bills and I have already been speaking to my Cabinet colleagues to ensure we can see support delivered in Northern Ireland as soon as possible.”

In the afternoon, the new Secretary of State met with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Speaking outside Belfast City Hall afterwards, Sir Jeffrey said that the potential for a negotiated resolution to the Northern Ireland Protocol is there, but what he wants is a solution.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP. Credit: PA

"The Protocol Bill is one vehicle by which a solution can be achieved, there may be others, what I'm interested in is the solution," he said.

"When that solution is put in place, when people can see that Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom has been respected, then, and only then, will I and my party recognise that it's time to see the political institutions fully restored."

He added: "I think there is the prospect of renewed negotiations. I think that will require a change of stance by the European Union, that they need to recognise that if we are to arrive at a solution, that requires them to accept and respect the integrity of the United Kingdom, its internal market and Northern Ireland's place within it."