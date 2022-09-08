Police confirm name of man who died in a single car collision on the M1 near Dungannon on Wednesday.

Phillip Rainey, 21, from the Omagh area died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police said they received reports at around 10:40am that a white BMW 520 had left the east-side carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction.

They have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them on 101, and quote reference number 496 07/09/22.

