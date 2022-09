On the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death, UTV looks back at her visits to Northern Ireland.

The Queen died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, aged 96.

The Queen on an early visit to Northern Ireland. Credit: Pacemaker

The Queen on another visit. Credit: Pacemaker

The Queen at Belfast City Hall on a visit. Credit: Pacemaker

Prince Philip and the Queen on a visit. Credit: Pacemaker

The Queen's visits to Northern Ireland were mostly accompanied by her husband Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth meeting the late Rev Dr Ian Paisley, former leader of the DUP. Credit: Pacemaker

The moment in 2016 when Queen Elizabeth met former IRA commander and then Deputy First Minister, Martin McGuinness. Credit: PA

The Queen visiting a Game of Thrones exhibition. Credit: Pacemaker

The Queen at the opening of Bellarena train station in Co Londonderry. Credit: Pacemaker