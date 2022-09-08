Workers at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are beginning strike action as a dispute over pay continues.

Residents have been advised that there will be possible disruption to some services, including waste collection, household recycling centres and street cleaning.

At a meeting on Tuesday evening, the council was unable to agree an offer of two pay points plus a cash lump sum for workers.

General Secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, pledged her union’s full support to the striking council workers.

“Employers need to recognise the huge pressures the cost of living crisis is having on employees and their families. The vote by Causeway Coast and Glens councillors demonstrates a total failure to recognise the need to provide council workers with a living income.

“Unite members at Causeway Coast and Glens, at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and at Lisburn and Castlereagh can count on the full backing of my union as they seek to defend jobs, pay and conditions.”

UTV has contacted the council for comment.