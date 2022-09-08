Police in south Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following a report that a crossbow bolt had been fired from a building in St Jude's Parade. Police said a report was made at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, that a crossbow bolt had been shot from an open window, narrowly missing a passer-by in the area.

Police attended the scene with streets closed off while enquiries were carried out. These streets have since reopened. A search of a property in the St Jude's Parade area was carried out by officers. Police said a number of items, including suspected Class A and Class C drugs and drug-related paraphernalia were seized. "Three people have since been arrested by police on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries," a PSNI statement said. “A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. “Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage, a number of drug-related offences and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. “A 50-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug. “Our investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with any information about what happened is asked to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 1189 of 07/09/22.” Details can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

