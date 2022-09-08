Well-wishes are coming in from politicians in Northern Ireland after concern was raised for Queen Elizabeth's health.

On Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace issued a statement which said the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Democratic Unionist Party leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson expressed his concern on Twitter.

He tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers and that of the DUP are with Her Majesty and her family at this time."

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie also wished the Queen well.

He said, "Very concerning news about Her Majesty the Queen. My thoughts and prayers as well as those of the Ulster Unionist Party are with the Queen and her family at this time. #GSTQ"

Alliance leader Naomi Long sent her 'best wishes' to the Royal Family and the Queen.

She said: "Sending best wishes to HMT Queen for a full and swift recovery and thoughts with members of the Royal Family who are concerned for her health at this time.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship tweeted: "All the Queen’s four children are now with her at Balmoral Castle. Along with her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge.

"This is a serious situation."

The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as Prime Minister at her home in the Scottish Highlands.

All four of her children are now with her at Balmoral Castle, along with her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were scheduled to be doing a charity event in London this evening, are travelling to Balmoral Castle.

Prince Charles and Camilla were staying nearby at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, while Prince William travelled up to Scotland to be with the Queen.

The Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, the Most Reverend John McDowell, also issued a statement.

It read: "The Archbishop of Armagh and the people of the Church of Ireland, conscious of concerns around the health of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, would offer their prayers and urge others to pray at this very difficult time."