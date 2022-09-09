Following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's a number of events due to take place across Northern Ireland have been postponed or cancelled.

The monarch died on Thursday evening, aged 96.

Shortly after the news broke, various sporting, government and musical organisations released statements relating to events which were due to take place over the weekend.

Should the funeral be declared a bank holiday, schools will close. Employers, however, will not be compelled to give people time off. Shops are expected to close, or operate reduced hours.

The Irish Football Association (IFA) has postponed "all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels".

Ulster Hockey has also called for clubs to cease training "with immediate effect", with all matches due to take place this weekend also postponed "until further notice".

Tributes paid to the Queen at Hillsborough. Credit: Presseye

Ulster Rugby added its condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of the Queen, adding that all "domestic rugby activity in Ulster this weekend has been postponed as a mark of respect".

In a statement it added: "Following the announcement that the club’s pre-season friendly versus Glasgow Warriors has been cancelled, Ulster Rugby can confirm that all domestic rugby activity across the province is postponed this weekend. The Development fixture v Munster, due to take place at the IRFU HPC, on Saturday has also been postponed."

The NI International Air Show, which was due to take place on Saturday and Sunday (September 10 and 11) has been cancelled, according to the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Ivor Wallace of the DUP said: “Many people in our Borough will have their own memories of the five Royal visits which have taken place since the coronation in 1953, 1977, 2007, 2014 and 2016. These have even more significance now, and I am very proud that Causeway Coast and Glens featured throughout the course of her reign.

“On behalf of the Borough, I offer my thanks for the past 70 years, along with my most sincere sympathies. God save the King."

Television schedules will also change to allow for special programming throughout the coming period.

Meanwhile the BBC's Proms in the Park has been cancelled "as a mark of respect".

The organisation posted on twitter: "Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect we will not be going ahead with Prom 71 on Friday 9th September, or the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday 10th September.Further updates to follow throughout the day.

